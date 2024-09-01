WhatsApp has gone a lot of changes ever since Meta AI integrated into the personal messaging app. Now, the app could be in for even more changes with a new update to Meta AI that could provide the AI chatbot with a voice chat mode, according to a report by WABetainfo.

Also Read | WhatsApp reportedly working on bringing a contact sync feature for linked devices. What is it and how will it work?

Reportedly, Meta AI on WhatsApp could soon get a ‘voice chat’ mode, allowing to users to better communicate with the chatbot and personalize their interactions. The feature was first spotted by WABetainfo on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.18 update found on Google Play Store and could soon make its way to the stable version of the app.

Real time conversation with Meta AI on WhatsApp:

The new voice chat mode will allow users to have real-time conversations with Meta AI using voice commands. The new feature is expected to result in faster, more natural and more efficient conversations with Meta AI, as speaking is faster than typing. Meta AI will reportedly be able to answer the user's queries in a selected voice, which can be changed according to the user's preferences.

Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be testing a shortcut to quickly invoke Meta AI's voice chat mode by simply pressing the floating action button within the chat list.

WhatsApp users will also be able to manually activate the voice chat mode, which will allow the chatbot to continuously listen to their conversations and stop it by leaving the chat or switching to chat mode. Users should be able to easily verify that Meta AI's voice chat mode is off, simply by noting that the visual indicator disappears from their screen when they leave the chat.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!