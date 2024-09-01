Meta AI on WhatsApp may get a new ‘voice chat’ mode soon. Here's how it will work
WhatsApp may soon introduce a voice chat mode for Meta AI, allowing users to engage in real-time conversations using voice commands. This feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android and could soon be available in the stable version.
WhatsApp has gone a lot of changes ever since Meta AI integrated into the personal messaging app. Now, the app could be in for even more changes with a new update to Meta AI that could provide the AI chatbot with a voice chat mode, according to a report by WABetainfo.
