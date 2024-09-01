WhatsApp may soon introduce a voice chat mode for Meta AI, allowing users to engage in real-time conversations using voice commands. This feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android and could soon be available in the stable version.

WhatsApp has gone a lot of changes ever since Meta AI integrated into the personal messaging app. Now, the app could be in for even more changes with a new update to Meta AI that could provide the AI chatbot with a voice chat mode, according to a report by WABetainfo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Reportedly, Meta AI on WhatsApp could soon get a ‘voice chat’ mode, allowing to users to better communicate with the chatbot and personalize their interactions. The feature was first spotted by WABetainfo on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.18 update found on Google Play Store and could soon make its way to the stable version of the app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Real time conversation with Meta AI on WhatsApp: The new voice chat mode will allow users to have real-time conversations with Meta AI using voice commands. The new feature is expected to result in faster, more natural and more efficient conversations with Meta AI, as speaking is faster than typing. Meta AI will reportedly be able to answer the user's queries in a selected voice, which can be changed according to the user's preferences.

Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be testing a shortcut to quickly invoke Meta AI's voice chat mode by simply pressing the floating action button within the chat list.