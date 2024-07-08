Meta AI on WhatsApp may soon be able to reply and edit photos sent by users. Here's how it will work
WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a feature where users can share photos with Meta AI for editing and identification. Users will have the option to ask the chatbot to make changes to images and will retain control over their pictures.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new update which will allow Meta AI to reply to photos sent by users and edit them. The new feature was spotted by WABetainfo in the WhatsApp Beta version 2.24.14.20 and is likely to incorporated soon into the stable build.