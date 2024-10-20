Meta AI on WhatsApp may soon serve as your personal assistant: Here’s how it will work
Meta AI is enhancing WhatsApp with a Chat Memory feature for personalized user experiences. It will remember preferences and details, providing tailored responses. Users can manage their data for privacy, with the update expected to launch soon, though no official announcement has been made.
Meta AI on WhatsApp is slated for a significant upgrade that could tailor the AI chatbot according to user preferences, helping it function as a personal assistant. The new update will reportedly be made possible through a Chat Memory feature, which is currently under development and aims to provide more relevant and customized responses to Meta AI users.