Meta AI on WhatsApp is slated for a significant upgrade that could tailor the AI chatbot according to user preferences, helping it function as a personal assistant. The new update will reportedly be made possible through a Chat Memory feature, which is currently under development and aims to provide more relevant and customized responses to Meta AI users.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the new Chat Memory feature will allow Meta AI to remember certain personal details about conversations, such as dietary preferences, birthdays, conversational style, allergies, personal interests, and more. By storing this information, Meta AI is expected to provide responses tailored to the user's lifestyle and preferences.

For instance, when asking for food recommendations, Meta AI could use previously stored information to automatically filter out options that the user dislikes or is allergic to.

In the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, it seems that Meta AI will also come with a disclaimer that the chatbot “automatically remembers certain parts of your chat to give you more relevant responses". Moreover, users will be able to provide Meta AI with specific information they want the AI chatbot to retain by using the “remember this" command.

For privacy-conscious users like me, the report notes that WhatsApp users will have complete control over the information Meta AI retains, and they will also be able to choose to update or delete certain information at any time.

Notably, the Chat Memory feature was spotted by the publication in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.9, and it states that WhatsApp will soon roll out this update to a wider audience. However, Meta has not made an official announcement on the matter, and we have not yet been able to find the feature independently in our WhatsApp beta application.

