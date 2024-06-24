Meta is finally rolling out its AI chatbot, the Meta AI assistant, to users in India through its own applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger as well as a separate website at Meta.AI. Notably, the Facebook parent company had unveiled Meta AI more than two months ago and also made it available in countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, India did not make the initial cut for the Meta AI rollout, perhaps due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Meta AI will be available across searches on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Additionally, users will also be able to get insights from Meta AI while scrolling through posts on their Facebook app. The AI assistant also comes with real-time search results from Microsoft and Google, so it can be invoked in those group chats to get real-time schematics on things like planning a trip or finding the least crowded way to a destination.

Also Read | Apple, Meta have discussed an AI partnership

Like other AI assistants on the market, Meta AI can easily perform basic tasks such as writing emails, creating poems, summarising text, translating text between different languages and so forth. The AI assistant can also create images and GIFs in the chat window.

By far the most special thing about Meta AI is that all of its new AI features are available directly from popular apps like WhatsApp and Messenger, meaning that users do not need to access another app like ChatGPT or Gemini just to get some help from an AI.

Also Read | WhatsApp Beta tests QR codes for easy chat history transfer across devices. What to expect

While Meta AI is supposed to be rolling out from today, I couldn't find the AI assistant on my WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook across a range of devices. What's more, visiting the Meta AI website also brings up the message 'Meta AI is not yet available in your country', suggesting that the AI assistant may be rolled out to users in a phased manner.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!