Meta AI starts rolling out to users in India across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook
Meta AI assistant is being introduced in India via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Meta.AI website. It offers real-time search results, basic task handling, image and GIF generation, and integration with popular apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.
Meta is finally rolling out its AI chatbot, the Meta AI assistant, to users in India through its own applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger as well as a separate website at Meta.AI. Notably, the Facebook parent company had unveiled Meta AI more than two months ago and also made it available in countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, India did not make the initial cut for the Meta AI rollout, perhaps due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.