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Meta, Amazon and Google blame artificial intelligence for massive job cuts: Is AI the real culprit behind tech layoffs?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has now become tech companies' go-to word for massive job cuts.  According to a tech investor, blaming AI is better than citing cost pressure, since it makes the technology look bad. Major tech giants such as Meta, Amazon and Google announced job cuts in the past.

Swati Gandhi
Published30 Mar 2026, 09:28 PM IST
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A representative image of artificial intelligence
A representative image of artificial intelligence(Reuters)
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Artificial intelligence (AI) has entered nearly every aspect of our lives, and now, it’s being blamed for people losing their jobs. But is AI really behind these layoffs, or has it become a convenient scapegoat for tech CEOs?

According to a BBC report, words like efficiency, over-hiring, and too many management layers are now outdated, and most of the job cut explanations stem from artificial intelligence.

Also Read | Layoff news: Jack Dorsey's Block plans 10% job cuts during performance reviews

Tech companies announce layoffs

In the past few weeks, tech giants, including Amazon, Google, Meta, and smaller companies like Pinterest and Atlassian, all announced or warned of plans to reduce the workforce, indicating that the latest developments in AI, according to them, are now letting the companies do more with fewer people.

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Earlier this year, Meta's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, announced, "I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work." In the three months' time, Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has handed pink slips to hundreds of people. This includes the 700 who were fired just last week. According to a Business Insider report, the global cuts affected employees in Reality Labs, Facebook, recruiting, sales, and global operations.

Also Read | Oracle Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of AI Cash Crunch

The layoffs came after Reuters in February reported that Meta is planning to axe 20% of its workforce to offset costly AI infrastructure bets and prepare for greater efficiency brought about by AI-assisted workers. However, the company is also planning to double down its AI spending this year, and is still hiring in “priority areas.”

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Also Read | Techie survives Jack Dorsey’s Block layoffs, gets 75% pay hike, then quits

Jack Dorsey on cutting workforce

Apart from Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, the head of financial technology firm Block Inc, has been unusually direct about his intentions. Speaking to shareholders last month, as the company, known for platforms like Cash App, Square, and Tidal, announced plans to cut nearly half its workforce, he stressed that the move was not purely about improving efficiency.

He argued that advances in “intelligence tools” are reshaping how companies are built and operated, suggesting that much smaller teams can now achieve better results using such technology. Dorsey added that he believes most companies will reach a similar conclusion within the next year, noting that he wanted to act early.

Blaming cuts on AI better than citing cost pressures: Tech investor

However, according to tech investor Terrence Rohan, explaining cuts by highlighting advances in AI is much better than citing cost pressures or a desire to please shareholders.

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He told BBC, "Pointing to AI makes a better blog post," and added, "Or it at least doesn't make you seem as much the bad guy who just wants to cut people for cost-effectiveness."

Tech giants ramp up AI spending

Another way that AI is now driving job cuts is through increased spending in technology. The report suggests that collectively, the tech giants are planning to inject $650 billion in the coming year. Earlier in February, Amazon executives said the company aims to spend over $200 billion over the coming year on investments in AI, the maximum out of all the major tech giants.

Also Read | AI layoffs: From Oracle to Amazon, these tech firms cut thousands of jobs so far

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

Job CutsArtificial IntelligenceAmazonLayoffsMark Zuckerburg
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