Meta and Prada could be crafting AI-powered Smart Glasses for the luxury market: Report

Meta is reportedly partnering with Prada to create AI-enabled smart glasses, marking its entry into luxury eyewear. This collaboration could aim to blend cutting-edge technology with high fashion, potentially reshaping the wearable tech landscape and appealing to style-conscious consumers.

Updated18 Jun 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Meta is said to be joining forces with Italian fashion powerhouse Prada to co-develop a new line of AI-enabled smart glasses, in a bold move to extend its footprint in the high-end wearables market. The development, first reported by CNBC, signals Meta’s growing ambition to fuse cutting-edge technology with premium fashion.

While an official timeline for the launch has yet to be disclosed, the collaboration would mark Meta’s first major foray into luxury eyewear outside its ongoing partnership with EssilorLuxottica — the global eyewear conglomerate behind brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley.

                      Meta’s existing smart glasses, designed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, have already carved out a significant niche. Combining voice-activated artificial intelligence, built-in cameras, and a sleek aesthetic, the Ray-Ban Meta series has reportedly sold in the millions, capturing the interest of both tech-savvy users and everyday consumers.

                      Earlier this week, Meta also teased an upcoming Oakley smart glasses release, tipped to retail for around $360, according to sources from Bloomberg and CNBC.

                      Despite Prada not being owned by EssilorLuxottica, the luxury label has long relied on the group to manufacture its eyewear lines. A recently renewed licensing agreement between the two firms could serve as a launchpad for greater innovation, potentially easing the path for Meta to work with Prada without disrupting existing production frameworks.

                      If confirmed, the Meta-Prada collaboration could reshape the landscape of wearable technology by combining AI-powered functionality with high-fashion appeal — targeting an audience that values both form and function. The move suggests Meta is aiming to court a more style-conscious consumer base, branching out from the mainstream to explore more niche, fashion-forward segments.

                      As competition in the smart glasses sector intensifies, particularly with increasing interest in generative AI integration, a Prada-branded device could offer Meta a distinct edge in both luxury and tech circles.

                       
