Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Mark Zuckerberg's comments on India's elections. Meta's Shivanth Thukral responded, apologizing for the error and highlighting India's importance to the company, confirming that the remarks did not apply to India.

Meta has responded to Ashwini Vaishnaw's X post where he called Mark Zuckerberg's comments on Indian election 'disappointing'.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while taking offence to Mark Zuckerberg's recent remarks about Indian elections, had wrote on X, “As the world’s largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership. Mr. Zuckerberg’s claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect. From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi’s decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. @Meta, it’s disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let’s uphold facts and credibility."

Meta Vide President Public Policy, Shivanth Thukral while replying to Ashwini Vaishnaw's post wrote, "@AshwiniVaishnaw @narendramodi Dear Honourable Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw , Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India. We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for Meta and we look forward to being at the hearrt of its innovative future."

What is Mark Zuckerberg say? During his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that incumbent governments, including India's, lost the trust of voters during the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted that many elections in 2024 resulted in losses for these governments.