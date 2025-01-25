Meta has begun testing adverts on Threads, its latest social network, marking a significant development for the platform. Launched in the summer of 2023, Threads was introduced as an alternative to Elon Musk's X.

Instagram and Threads chief Adam Mosseri announced the trial on Friday, stating that adverts are being tested with select brands in the United States and Japan. "We’re starting a small test for ads on Threads with a handful of brands," Mosseri said, adding that his team would monitor user feedback to ensure the adverts align with the type of content users find relevant and engaging.

The move to introduce adverts was widely anticipated, given Meta’s reliance on advertising revenue across its suite of free platforms. However, the timing has drawn criticism, coming shortly after Meta relaxed its content moderation policies and ended its US fact-checking programme.

These decisions, interpreted by many as an attempt to placate conservative critics, have sparked concerns over the potential spread of misinformation. Critics argue that the new approach mirrors X’s more permissive stance on controversial content under Musk’s leadership.

According to Emarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg, the simultaneous introduction of adverts and changes to content moderation may raise concerns among advertisers. "The launch of Threads ads just weeks after Meta's content moderation makeover will raise advertiser eyebrows," Enberg said. She predicted scepticism from users already wary of Meta’s practices but noted that Threads could benefit as brands seek alternatives to TikTok amid its uncertain future in the United States.

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, has faced mounting scrutiny in the US due to fears of data misuse and foreign influence. While a ban on TikTok was set to take effect on 19 January, it has been temporarily delayed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking a resolution with Beijing.

Meta claims Threads boasts 300 million monthly users, but the figures have been challenged. Critics allege that the redirection of Instagram users to Threads without explicit consent may artificially inflate the platform’s user base.