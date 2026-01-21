Meta bets on new AI unit to reverse momentum against Google and rivals: Here's how

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Meta Platforms’ recently formed artificial intelligence research unit has produced its first high-profile AI models for internal use, according to the company’s chief technology officer.
Speaking at a press briefing on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said the models developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs team were showing strong early results. The lab was established last year as part of a broader overhaul of the company’s AI strategy.
Bosworth noted that the team has been working for around six months and is still in the early stages of development. Despite that, he described the internally delivered models as “very good” and said they demonstrated significant promise.
Bosworth did not confirm which specific models had been delivered internally. However, media reports in December suggested Meta was developing several new systems, including a text-based model reportedly codenamed Avocado, as well as an image and video-focused model known as Mango. Those reports indicated a potential launch timeline in the first quarter of this year.
Meta has not publicly detailed the capabilities or intended release plans for these models.
Meta’s AI efforts are being closely watched following major changes led by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. Over the past year, the company has restructured its AI leadership, created the new lab and aggressively recruited top researchers with lucrative compensation packages. The moves signal Meta’s ambition to compete at the highest level in a crowded and fast-moving AI landscape.
The company has faced criticism over the performance of its Llama 4 model, particularly as rivals such as Google and other major technology firms have gained momentum with increasingly capable and commercially attractive AI systems.
Bosworth emphasised that delivering a usable AI product involves much more than training a model. He said there is extensive work required after training to make systems reliable, safe and practical for internal teams and eventual consumer use.
(With inputs from Reuters)
