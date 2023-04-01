Meta CEO's style transformation takes the internet by storm! But here's a catch

Meta CEO's style transformation takes the internet by storm! But here's a catch2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 09:06 AM IST
- Images of Mark Zuckerberg in an unusual attire have gone viral on the internet. The pictures depict Zuckerberg donning a bright yellow outfit on the runway. However, the most intriguing aspect of these images is that they are not actual photographs, but rather generated by AI technology.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently become the center of attention on the internet, with AI-generated images showing him strutting down a ramp in a flashy Louis Vuitton outfit. However, it is important to note that these images are not real and were created using the Midjourney image generator.
