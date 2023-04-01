Meta CEO's style transformation takes the internet by storm! But here's a catch

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently become the center of attention on the internet, with AI-generated images showing him strutting down a ramp in a flashy Louis Vuitton outfit. However, it is important to note that these images are not real and were created using the Midjourney image generator.

Images of Mark Zuckerberg in an unusual attire have gone viral on the internet. The pictures depict Zuckerberg donning a bright yellow outfit on the runway, while in another picture, he is seen wearing a flashy pink outfit, reportedly from Louis Vuitton. However, the most intriguing aspect of these images is that they are not actual photographs, but rather generated by AI technology.

Despite this, the images are so impeccably realistic that it is difficult to distinguish them from genuine photographs. Although AI tools such as Dall-E often struggle with capturing facial expressions accurately, Midjourney has managed to create images where Zuckerberg's expression appears flawless and natural, resembling those of professional models.

Mark Zuckerberg doing rounds on the runway, pure fashionista.



💬Prompt in alt https://t.co/GQB0nXRzHs pic.twitter.com/xYE3zkaGAm — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) March 29, 2023

A Twitter user by the name of Linus, who is an AI creator, recently shared AI-generated images of Mark Zuckerberg on the platform. The images were met with a lot of attention and were praised for their lifelike quality. Following Linus' post, another user named Czarek Michalski also used AI technology to create images of Elon Musk walking down the runway in extravagant outfits.

It is worth noting that this is not the first instance of AI-generated images of public figures garnering attention on social media. Prior to Mark Zuckerberg, creators had used their skills to imagine former US President Donald Trump in a range of scenarios, including one where he appears to be getting arrested by the police.

Additionally, there were images of the Pope donning an expensive puffy jacket while strutting around. The lifelike quality of these images was such that they sparked intense discussion and debate online. While some individuals were pleased to see the simulated arrest of Trump, his supporters were left deeply unsettled.