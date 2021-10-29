Meta change: From Facebook First to Metaverse First, says Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg said that the move is to emphasize the fact that the company is focused on building products for the future metaverse. “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first," said Zuckerberg. “That means that over time you won’t need to use Facebook to use our other services. And as our new brand starts showing up in our products, I hope that people come to know the Meta brand and the future that we stand for," he added.