Meta Clashes With Apple, Google Over Age Check Legislation

(Bloomberg) -- The biggest tech companies are warring over who’s responsible for children’s safety online, with billions of dollars in fines on the line as states rapidly pass conflicting laws requiring companies to verify users’ ages.

The struggle has pitted Meta Platforms Inc. and other app developers against Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the world’s largest app stores. Lobbyists for both sides are moving from state to state, working to water down or redirect the legislation to minimize their clients’ risks.

This year alone, at least three states — Utah, Texas and Louisiana — passed legislation requiring tech companies to authenticate users’ ages, secure parental consent for anyone under 18 and ensure minors are protected from potentially harmful digital experiences. Now, lobbyists for all three companies are flooding into South Carolina and Ohio, the next possible states to consider such legislation.

The debate has taken on new importance after the Supreme Court this summer ruled age verification laws are constitutional in some instances. A tech group on Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court to block a social media age verification law in Mississippi, teeing up a highly consequential decision in the next few weeks.

Child advocates say holding tech companies responsible for verifying the ages of their users is key to creating a safer online experience for minors. Parents and advocates have alleged the social media platforms funnel children into unsafe and toxic online spaces, exposing young people to harmful content about self harm, eating disorders, drug abuse and more.

Blame Game

Meta supporters argue the app stores should be responsible for figuring out whether minors are accessing inappropriate content, comparing the app store to a liquor store that checks patrons’ IDs. Apple and Google, meanwhile, argue age verification laws violate children’s privacy and argue the individual apps are better-positioned to do age checks. Apple said it’s more accurate to describe the app store as a mall and Meta as the liquor store.

The three new state laws put the responsibility on app stores, signaling Meta’s arguments are gaining traction. The company lobbied in support of the Utah and Louisiana laws putting the onus on Apple and Google for tracking their users’ ages. Similar Meta-backed proposals have been introduced in 20 states. Federal legislation proposed by Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah would hold the app stores accountable for verifying users’ ages.

Still, Meta’s track record in its state campaigns is mixed. At least eight states have passed laws since 2024 forcing social media platforms to verify users’ ages and protect minors online. Apple and Google have mobilized dozens of lobbyists across those states to argue that Meta is shirking responsibility for protecting children.

“We see the legislation being pushed by Meta as an effort to offload their own responsibilities to keep kids safe,” said Google spokesperson Danielle Cohen. “These proposals introduce new risks to the privacy of minors, without actually addressing the harms that are inspiring lawmakers to act.”

Meta spokesperson Rachel Holland countered that the company is supporting the approach favored by parents who want to keep their children safe online.

“Parents want a one-stop-shop to oversee their teen’s online lives and 80% of American parents and bipartisan lawmakers across 20 states and the federal government agree that app stores are best positioned to provide this,” Holland said.

As the regulation patchwork continues to take shape, the companies have each taken voluntary steps to protect children online. Meta has implemented new protections to restrict teens from accessing “sensitive” content, like posts related to suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. Apple created “Child Accounts,” which give parents more control over their children’s’ online activity.

At Apple, spokesperson Peter Ajemian said it “soon will release our new age assurance feature that empowers parents to share their child’s age range with apps without disclosing sensitive information.”

Splintered Groups

As the lobbying battle over age verification heats up, influential big tech groups are splintering and new ones emerging.

Meta last year left Chamber of Progress, a liberal-leaning tech group that counts Apple and Google as members. Since then, the chamber, which is led by a former Google lobbyist and brands itself as the Democratic-aligned voice for the tech industry, has grown more aggressive in its advocacy against all age verification bills.

“I understand the temptation within a company to try to redirect policymakers towards the company’s rivals, but ultimately most legislators don’t want to intervene in a squabble between big tech giants,” said Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich.

Meta tried unsuccessfully to convince another major tech trade group, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, to stop working against bills Meta supports, two people familiar with the dynamics said. Meta, a CCIA member, acknowledged it doesn’t always agree with the association.

Meta is also still a member of NetChoice, which opposes all age verification laws no matter who’s responsible. The group currently has 10 active lawsuits on the matter, including battling some of Meta’s preferred laws.

The disagreements have prompted some of the companies to form entirely new lobbying outfits. Meta in April teamed up with Spotify Technology SA and Match Group Inc. to launch a coalition aimed at taking on Apple and Google, including over the issue of age verification.

Competing Campaigns

Meta is also helping to fund the Digital Childhood Alliance, a coalition of conservative groups leading efforts to pass app-store age verification, according to three people familiar with the funding.

Neither the Digital Childhood Alliance nor Meta responded directly to questions about whether Meta is funding the group. But Meta said it has collaborated with Digital Childhood Alliance.

The group’s executive director, Casey Stefanski, said it includes more than 100 organizations and child safety advocates who are pushing for more legislation that puts responsibility on the app stores. Stefanski said the Digital Childhood Alliance has met with Google “several times” to share their concerns about the app store in recent months.

The App Association, a group backed by Apple, has been running ads in Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Ohio arguing that the app store age verification bills are backed by porn websites and companies. The adult entertainment industry’s main lobby said it is not pushing for the bills; pornography is mostly banned from app stores.

“This one-size fits all approach is built to solve problems social media platforms have with their systems while making our members, small tech companies and app developers, collateral damage,” said App Association spokesperson Jack Fleming.

In South Carolina and Ohio, there are competing proposals placing different levels of responsibility on the app stores and developers. That could end with more stringent legislation that makes neither side happy.

“When big tech acts as a monolith, that’s when things die,” said Joel Thayer, a supporter of the app store age verification bills. “But when they start breaking up that concentration of influence, all the sudden good things start happening because the reality is, these guys are just a hair’s breath away from eating each other alive.”

