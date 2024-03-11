Meta could unveil Creative Image-to-Sticker feature in latest WhatsApp updates: Report
Meta's WhatsApp updates include image-to-sticker transformation and avatar privacy controls. Beta testing introduces Unicode 15.1 emojis and potential third-party messaging integration.
In the latest wave of updates from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, users can anticipate a fresh array of features designed to elevate their messaging experience. Reportedly, among the upcoming additions is a feature that enables users to transform images into stickers.