In the latest wave of updates from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, users can anticipate a fresh array of features designed to elevate their messaging experience. Reportedly, among the upcoming additions is a feature that enables users to transform images into stickers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.8 is unveiling settings that grant users control over who can utilize their avatars in stickers.

This newfound control empowers users to manage the utilization of their personal images within the app, offering an enhanced level of privacy and security, reported HT Tech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent developments from WhatsApp includes the incorporation of Unicode 15.1 emojis into the app's keyboard, a move aimed at enriching the overall user experience. Additionally, speculations are circulating about Meta exploring the option of integrating messages from third-party instant messaging services into WhatsApp, hinting at a potential shift towards increased interoperability.

The extent to which Meta will pursue interoperability remains uncertain, and not all features observed in beta testing are guaranteed to make it to the official app. While some alterations, such as increased interoperability, could significantly benefit users, Meta may prioritize other developments based on user feedback and strategic objectives. Nevertheless, monitoring beta testing provides valuable insights into potential future updates for WhatsApp users.

Meanwhile, in response to Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, WhatsApp is reportedly in the development phase of a chat interoperability feature that could enable users to send messages to third-party applications like Signal or Telegram. This move comes as a proactive measure to comply with the DMA regulations, which mandate large companies, also referred to as 'gatekeepers,' to facilitate communication between various messaging apps within a six-month timeframe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a WABetainfo report, WhatsApp is actively developing a new segment dedicated to third-party chats, currently accessible in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.5.18, build version 2.24.5.18. A leaked screenshot from WABetainfo indicates that the chat interoperability feature is designed as an opt-in functionality. This implies that users will need to manually activate the feature to make use of it.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!