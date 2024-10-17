Meta has reportedly initiated another round of layoffs, impacting various departments, including its instant messaging platform WhatsApp, social media giant Instagram, and its virtual and augmented reality division, Reality Labs. According to The Verge, these layoffs come as part of a broader team reorganisation rather than a company-wide reduction.

As per the publication, multiple employees affected by the recent job cuts have confirmed the news, with Jane Machun Wong, one of the impacted staff members, expressing her thoughts on social media. "I'm still trying to process this, but I am informed that my role at Meta has been impacted," Wong said, thanking her colleagues at Threads and Instagram for her "wild journey" at the company.

Reportedly, Meta acknowledged the layoffs in a statement, explaining that the move is designed to align resources with its long-term strategies. "This includes moving some teams to different locations and transitioning some employees to new roles," the company said. Meta emphasised its efforts to assist those impacted, stating that it is working hard to find alternative opportunities for employees whose positions have been eliminated.

The layoffs follow Meta's pattern of workforce reductions over the past two years. The tech giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, cut around 11,000 jobs in 2022, followed by an additional 10,000 layoffs in 2023. These cuts have largely been attributed to the company’s ongoing attempts to refocus its business model after the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meta is not the only tech company reducing its workforce. In January 2023, Microsoft laid off nearly 10,000 employees, and Alphabet, Google's parent company, cut 12,000 roles around the same time. This job-cut trend reflects a wider shift in the tech industry as companies and massive corporates adjust to post-pandemic challenges and tighten their focus on strategic initiatives.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!