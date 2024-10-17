Meta cuts jobs across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs in latest layoffs: Report
Meta has reportedly initiated another round of layoffs, impacting various departments, including its instant messaging platform WhatsApp, social media giant Instagram, and its virtual and augmented reality division, Reality Labs. According to The Verge, these layoffs come as part of a broader team reorganisation rather than a company-wide reduction.