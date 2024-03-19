Meta unveils ‘comprehensive’ plan for tackling misinformation during upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Meta unveils a comprehensive approach to limit misinformation and enhance transparency during Lok Sabha polls, including India-specific Elections Operations Center and collaboration with Election Commission.
Meta, the owner of popular social media companies like Instagram, Threads and Facebook, has unveiled a 'comprehensive approach' to limit misinformation, eliminate voter interference and increase transparency and accountability on its platform during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Recently, the Election Commission had announced that the 18th general elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.