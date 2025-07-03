Meta faces backlash as verified users locked out without warning: Subscribers say paid support offers ‘No real help’

Meta Platforms is under fire once again as users across Facebook and Instagram report being locked out of their accounts without warning, including those subscribed to the company’s premium Meta Verified service. Despite paying for features like direct account support, users say they’ve been met with silence, broken links, and automated replies that offer little to no help.

Advertisement

A recentTechCrunch report has highlighted growing frustration among Meta Verified subscribers who are facing sudden account suspensions with no explanation or recourse. The issue appears to be widespread, affecting not just individual profiles, but also Facebook Groups, business pages, and long-standing messaging histories.

Meta Verified, which costs $14.99 per month in the United States (around Rs. 1,300) and Rs. 699 in India, promises enhanced visibility and direct support from Meta representatives. But users say that in practice, these assurances amount to nothing more than empty promises.

Many users have reportedly labelled the support experience as “useless,” pointing out that no real human help is available and that appeals are either ignored or redirected to malfunctioning webpages.

Advertisement

The report suggests that Meta has issued a vague apology for Instagram-related issues and attributed Facebook Group bans to a “technical error” and the core problem appears to lie in the company’s AI-based moderation systems.

Media reports hint that users and observers believe that overly aggressive algorithms are flagging legitimate content as violations, leading to widespread and unjustified account removals.

It is noteworthy that the consequences have been severe, particularly for small businesses and creators who rely on Meta’s platforms for outreach and communication. Some users report losing years' worth of personal messages, content, and client interactions.

Calls for accountability are growing. A Change.org petition demanding Meta fix its AI moderation tools and restore affected accounts has already garnered over 25,000 signatures.