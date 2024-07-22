Meta, the tech giant behind the popular Quest VR headsets, is reportedly stepping up its game in the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent report by PatentlyApple, Meta has filed a patent that might replicate a standout feature of Apple's Vision Pro headset, which debuted in June 2023 and went on sale earlier this year.

Reportedly, the newly filed patent, titled "Embedded Sensors in Immersive Reality Headset to Enable Social Presence," suggests that Meta is planning either a redesign of its existing Quest headset or the development of an entirely new model that incorporates this advanced technology. Unlike Apple's EyeSight feature, Meta's version might also include health sensors embedded in the face interface, potentially offering additional benefits to users.

Apple's EyeSight feature, lauded for its ingenuity, allows users to stay connected with their surroundings even while immersed in virtual environments. This technology creates a transparent effect when someone approaches the headset wearer, enabling the user to see the person while displaying the user's eyes. Additionally, EyeSight provides visual cues to bystanders about the user's focus and activity, enhancing communication and interaction.

While the EyeSight feature might seem like a minor addition, it significantly changes the user experience by improving social interaction and connectivity. Meta's interest in incorporating a similar feature into its AR/VR headsets can be seen as an acknowledgment of the Vision Pro's impact and a desire to offer comparable capabilities.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously praised the Quest 3 for its comfort and performance compared to the Apple Vision Pro. However, this patent filing indicates Meta's recognition of the value and potential of Apple's innovative approach. Although details about Meta's future headset plans remain sparse, this development underscores the competitive and rapidly evolving landscape of AR/VR technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

