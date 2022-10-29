Meta fixes Facebook, Instagram and Messenger after short outage

Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday that the company has fixed the issue that was preventing users from accessing its social media platforms.
"Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products," says a Meta spokesperson.
More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger had reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Meta's messaging app WhatsApp had faced a global outage just earlier this week, which was later resolved.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
To recall, Meta owned WhatsApp apologised for the more than an hour long outage that occurred globally. The messaging service app was down too for more than an hour on Tuesday that prevented scores of the billions of users of its popular service from connecting or sending messages.
"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesman said.
WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage Tuesday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages.