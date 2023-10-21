Meta, Google and Amazon have decided to pull out of Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, after CEO Paddy Cosgrave criticized Israel's actions following the terror attacks by Hamas. The tech giants have joined a long list of companies and venture capitalists who have decided to pull out of the Web Summit following the controversial remarks by Cosgrave.

The Irish entrepreneur had criticized Israel's air strikes on the Gaza strip in retaliation for the October 7 attacks perpetrated by Hamas. In a post on X Cosgrave had said, “I’m shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s government, who for once are doing the right thing. War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are. "

The Web Summit is scheduled to be held in Lisbon from November 13-16, hosting around 2,300 startups and more than 70,000 people at the mega event.

A group of Israeli investors issued a joint statement calling for a boycott of the event, reported Bloomberg. Garry Tan, a prominent Silicon Valley figure kicked off the boycott with many major names in the industry joining soon afterwards.

The list of companies and individuals backing out of the Web Summit has only grown since then with names like Intel, Siemens. US comedian Amy Poehler and X-files actor Gillian Anderson.

Apology over Israel remarks:

In a blogpost on Tuesday, Cosgrave had issued an apology over his Israel remarks. He wrote, "I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many. To anyone who was hurt by my words, I apologise deeply. What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not convey that."

“My aim is and always has been to strive for peace. Ultimately, I hope with all my heart that this can be achieved." Cosgrave added.

