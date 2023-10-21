Meta, Google, Amazon quit Web Summit despite CEO's ‘profound’ apology over Israel remarks
Google,Meta and Amazon withdraw from Web Summit after CEO criticizes Israel. Many companies and notable personalities have decided to boycott Europe's biggest tech event this year.
Meta, Google and Amazon have decided to pull out of Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, after CEO Paddy Cosgrave criticized Israel's actions following the terror attacks by Hamas. The tech giants have joined a long list of companies and venture capitalists who have decided to pull out of the Web Summit following the controversial remarks by Cosgrave.