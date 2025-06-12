Meta Hires Top Researchers From Google, Sesame for New AI Lab

Meta Platforms Inc. has poached top engineers from multiple tech firms, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, for a new team focused on achieving a more advanced form of AI called artificial general intelligence.

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has poached top engineers from multiple tech firms, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, for a new team focused on achieving a more advanced form of AI called artificial general intelligence.

Jack Rae, a principal researcher at Google DeepMind, is expected to join Meta’s “superintelligence” team, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not public. Meta has also recruited Johan Schalkwyk, a machine learning lead at AI voice startup Sesame AI Inc., other people said. 

                      Alexandr Wang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Scale AI, is also expected to be part of the team after Meta finalizes a multibillion-dollar investment in the data labeling startup that could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg News has reported.  

                      The new group is part of an ambitious, and costly, effort by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to gain ground on rivals like Google and OpenAI after he was frustrated by the poor reception to the company’s latest AI offering, Llama 4. Zuckerberg hopes the new hires can help improve Llama’s models and build better AI tools for voice and personalization features.

                      Meta and Zuckerberg are offering compensation packages worth tens of millions of dollars over several years, including equity, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment. Rae confirmed he’s leaving Google for Meta, but declined to comment further. Schalkwyk did not respond to a request for comment. 

                      Zuckerberg has begun recruiting a brain trust of AI researchers and engineers, at times meeting with candidates at his homes in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto, California, Bloomberg News first reported. Often, the CEO has reached out to potential hires directly, according to people familiar with the process. Meta aims to hire around 50 people for the new team, including a chief scientist to help oversee the group, one person said.

                      The team is coming together as Meta is also nearing a deal to invest billions of dollars in Scale to bolster its AI efforts. Scale uses an army of contractors to label the data that tech firms such as Meta and OpenAI need to train and improve their AI models.

                      Wang, Scale’s 28-year-old CEO, is an influential figure in the industry who has cultivated close ties with some in Washington. Other employees from Scale are likely to join Meta’s superintelligence team after the investment is finalized, according to a person familiar with the deal. 

                      The three pillars of AI development are chips, talent and data. Meta has lots of chips. The Scale partnership may help bolster its access to quality data. And with the power of its checkbook, Meta and Zuckerberg hope to make a bigger dent in the AI talent wars. 

                      “There are very few people globally who can do those type of large AI trainings very, very efficiently,” said Vahan Petrosyan, co-founder of SuperAnnotate, an AI data platform. For that reason, he said, higher pay packages may make sense for companies like Meta.

                      Still, not everyone is jumping at Zuckerberg’s recruitment push. At least one person at a leading AI research lab rejected a lucrative offer from Zuckerberg, according to a person familiar with the matter.

                      --With assistance from Kate Clark and Riley Griffin.

