Meta Hypernova leak suggests smart glasses with gesture controls and built-in game

Meta is reportedly working on a new generation of smart glasses under the codename Hypernova, and a recent leak has offered a first glimpse at the upcoming wearable. Shared by tipster Luna on X, the low-resolution image suggests that the device may closely resemble the existing Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in terms of design, albeit with slightly thicker arms and additional embedded sensors.
The leak further suggests that Meta plans to launch the glasses under a different moniker, possibly Meta Celeste, stylised as “𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮 | 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲”. Though official specifications remain undisclosed, early details point towards several hardware and control enhancements over previous models.
38% OFF
₹2499₹3999
Get This
63% OFF
₹54999₹150000
Get This
30% OFF
₹34999₹49999
Get This
23% OFF
₹46000₹59899
Get This
28% OFF
₹2869₹4000
Get This
37% OFF
₹37999₹59999
Get This
12% OFF
₹52999₹59999
Get This
38% OFF
₹2499₹3999
Get This
45% OFF
₹1649₹2999
Get This
According to the post, the new smart glasses could incorporate a touch-sensitive bar on the left side of the frame, expectedly allowing users to interact with the device using simple finger gestures. A two-finger tap, for instance, might trigger the camera to capture photos or video.
Adding a futuristic twist to the control system, Meta is also rumoured to include a companion wearable dubbed the Ceres wristband. This eMG (electromyography) band reportedly uses sensors around the wrist to detect muscle signals, enabling users to control the glasses through intuitive gestures such as pinching or rotating the wrist. Swipe and tap-touch interactions are also said to be supported. Although handwriting recognition is reportedly in testing via the wristband, it may not be ready in time for the product's official launch.
Interestingly, the leaked firmware for the smart glasses appears to include a built-in mini-game titled Hypertrail. Inspired by the classic 1981 arcade shooter Galaga, the game hints at Meta’s attempt to inject a playful, interactive element into its wearable tech.
The smart glasses are expected to run on a heavily modified version of Android and may feature a single display positioned in the lower right corner of the right lens. Pricing is expected to range between $1,000 (approximately ₹85,600) and $1,400 (around ₹1,19,800) in the United States.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.