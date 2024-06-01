Instagram upgrades Notes feature with likes, mentions, and prompts, making it similar to Stories and Posts. Users can share short posts, tag friends, and receive likes on their notes.

Instagram is bringing major upgrades to its notes feature which will add support for likes, mentions and prompts. The new updates are likely to add usability of the Notes feature and in many ways make it akin to Stories and Posts.

Informing about the new update via a blogpost, the Meta owned company wrote, “We’re beginning to roll out Notes, a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to. Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. To leave a note, go to the top of your inbox, select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list, and your note will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours. Replies to notes will arrive as DMs in your inbox."

New features coming to Instagram Notes: 1) Prompts: The new prompts feature will allow users to start discussions with their followers by adding a new UI element where each reply is shown with the follower's profile picture, their reply and online status.

2) Likes: Users can now showcase their appreciation for a note by giving a like, similar to how the like functionality works on posts and stories. The original poster can also track the people who have liked their note.

3) Tag users: Similar to how the feature works in stories and posts, Instagram users will now be able to tag their friends by adding their user id next to the ‘@’ icon. The tagged user will receive a notification and can then reply to the Note.

Meta takes action on AI-generated content: Recently, Meta had taken action on the 'likely AI generated' content regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict which was used deceptively on Facebook and Instagram. The social media accounts posted as Jewish students, African Americans, and other concerned citizens are targeting the US and Canadian audiences. The campaign was attributed to Tel Aviv-based political marketing firm STOIC, the company stated.

