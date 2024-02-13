Meta's Threads is now rolling out a new trending feature, similar to what users are used to seeing on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, users have been asking Instagram to add the trending feature to Threads since its launch last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Confirming the news via his Threads account, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is rolling out a small test of trending topics of the day in the US and that the feature will soon be rolled out to other countries and languages.

Mark Zuckerberg Threads.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri also confirmed the rollout of Today's topics feature which will be available in the search page and the user's For You feed. Mosseri while giving update about the new feature said that the trending topics will be selected by the company's AI systems based on what people are engaging with and political trends will also be shown.

He wrote, "For those of you who have been calling for a trending feature, we're rolling out a small test in the US to help you find timely topics people are talking about. Today's topics on Threads will be on the search page and in the For You feed. The topics are determined by our AI systems based on what people are engaging with right now on Threads."

“Our content specialists will review the topics selected by our AI systems to make sure they’re not duplicative or confusing, but by and large, we want them to accurately represent what is actually topical on Threads. Political trends will be eligible." Mosseri added

How will Meta decide the trending topcs? In an interaction with TechCrunch, Meta said that the "Today's Topics" section is determined based on a machine learning algorithm that takes into account a variety of factors, including how many users are talking about a particular topic and how many users have interacted with posts on the same topic.

