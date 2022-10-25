Meta investor urges CEO Mark Zuckerberg to slash staff and cut costs

Altimeter, which has almost $18 billion under management, owned about 2.5 million Meta shares at the end of the second quarter, according to FactSet. That holding, valued at roughly $320 million, doesn’t rank in the top 15 of Meta’s institutional shareholders. Mr. Gerstner said that the firm, which is based in Boston and has offices in Meta’s home of Menlo Park, Calif., was a longtime shareholder of the company but that he now believes it needs to “get fit and focused."