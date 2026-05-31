Meta is building a new AI pendant designed to record and transcribe your daily conversations: Report

After reports of Meta and OpenAI planning to enter the AI hardware market, we now have news of Meta looking to bring its own AI pendant in a bid to reverse the losses at its Reality Labs division. As per a report by The Information, the new pendant could be based on technology from Limitless, the AI startup that it acquired in late 2025.

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Before its acquisition, Limitless made a $99 AI device literally called the ‘Pendant’ that came in a screenless, coin-sized aluminium design with the option to clip it to your clothes or wear it as a necklace. The device had a microphone to continuously record the user and then generated full transcripts, summaries, and linked the recordings with calendar invites, email, and browser history to gain full context.

The device came in a waterproof design and offered up to 100 hours of battery life.

In a blog post after being acquired, Limitless co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker wrote, "Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables. We share this vision and we'll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life."

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Meta's plans to test its AI pendant The Information cited an internal memo at Meta to note that the Mark Zuckerberg-led company plans to start testing the pendant next year. Apart from that, other details about the wearable were not detailed in the report.

The memo, which was reportedly written by Meta Vice President of Wearables Alex Himel, also talks about how the company wants to expand its AI glasses portfolio along with a new business-focused service called "Wearables for Work".

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The goal of this project is said to be to get more people using Meta's internal AI models and paying for its subscriptions.

Meta already has partnerships with Ray-Ban and Oakley for its smart glasses. However, the new memo reportedly states that the company is looking to move beyond those partnerships with its new glasses.

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The tech giant is also said to be planning to debut a new pair of glasses by June, codenamed "Modelo".

Meanwhile, two other models, codenamed "Luna" and "RBM2 Refresh", could debut this fall. Lastly, the company could debut a model called "Mojito VIP" by December.

The new glasses are said to be powered by Meta's AI models, including the recently unveiled Muse model, along with an unreleased AI agent model called Hatch.

Limitless Pendant

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Apple's pendant plans Earlier this year, reports suggested that Apple was exploring an AI pendant that could take on similar products from Meta and OpenAI. The pendant is said to be roughly the size of an Apple AirTag and come with a small, circular design.

It could be equipped with a camera to capture real-time data that could be fed to Siri to provide users with more details about the places and objects they see around them.

While the Apple Pin is expected to come with a small chip similar to the H2 found in AirPods, it will most likely not be a standalone device and most of the processing could instead be done on the iPhone.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in