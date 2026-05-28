Meta launches Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus subscriptions globally: Here's what you get

Meta has launched separate Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus and Facebook Plus subscriptions globally. The company also said it is beginning to test new subscriptions for Meta AI, creators and businesses.

The new Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus subscriptions are priced at $3.99 per month, while the WhatsApp Plus subscription is priced at $2.99 per month.

Naomi Gleit, Meta’s head of product, said in an announcement video, “These subscription plans offer richer ways to express and connect across our apps, with more fun features to be added.”

Meta had confirmed earlier this year that it was planning subscriptions for its social media apps, and over the past few months, several leaks detailing the upcoming features had started surfacing online. This is the first time the company has officially revealed the new subscriptions and their features.

“We're also testing new subscription plans that offer premium features for those who wanna unlock more from our apps and AI glasses,” Gleit said in the video.

According to a TechCrunch report, the new subscriptions will not replace the Meta Verified service, which the company has offered since 2023 and which allows users to get a blue checkmark on their profile, along with features like increased visibility, impersonation protection and better customer support.

Instagram Plus features Ability to see how many people rewatched your Story

Unlimited audience lists beyond Close Friends

Spotlight one Story per week for additional reach

Extend Stories beyond 24 hours

Preview Stories anonymously without appearing as a viewer

Search Story viewer lists

Post directly to profile highlights without appearing in followers’ feeds

Super Heart Story reactions

Custom app icons

Custom profile bio fonts

Additional profile pins Facebook Plus features Profile customisation features as Instagram Plus

Audience insights and engagement tools

Social expression features WhatsApp Plus features App themes

Custom ringtones

More pinned chats

List customisation

Premium stickers

Improved messaging personalisation features Meta AI subscription plans:

Reportedly, Meta has also begun testing AI-focused subscription tiers called Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium, which are priced at $7.99 per month and $19.99 per month respectively.

The report notes that while Meta AI will remain free for casual users, the new premium plans will offer higher compute capacity for the complex AI tasks, deeper reasoning capabilities, and expanded access image and video generation features across Meta apps

Meta reportedly plans to expand the plan in weeks with more benefits for users who use its AI glasses as well. The new AI plans will begin testing next week in select markets including Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia.

Meanwhile, Meta will begin offering two other plans for businesses and creators that will begin tests later this week in markets including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

The report also mentions a Meta One Essential plan, priced at $14.99 per month and another Meta One Advanced plan, priced at $49.99 per month. The Essential plan will offer features like a Verified badge, impersonation protection, and enhanced linksheets for promoting online presence across different social media platforms.