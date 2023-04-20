Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:30 AM IST
Meta in March became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs, which it said would take place in three main batches over several months and impact 10,000 employees
Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday carried out another round of job cuts, this time hitting engineers and adjacent tech teams, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg further moved to streamline the business in a bid to make 2023 a "year of efficiency."
