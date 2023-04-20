Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

1 min read . 03:30 AM IST

Katie Paul,Yuvraj Malik, Reuters

A security guard stands watch by the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, US.

Meta in March became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs, which it said would take place in three main batches over several months and impact 10,000 employees