Meta likely to launch web version of Threads next week: Report

Social media giant Meta is all set to roll out the web version of its Twitter/X rival app Threads next week, reported Wall Street Journal.

The report noted that Meta planning to launch the web version of Threads early next week but the company's plans aren't final and could be subject to change. Users have been able to see a few Threads posts on the web but the access has been limited since Threads has been built with mobile phone users in mind.

Last week, Threads and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri had also confirmed that the web version of Threads is being tested internally. Replying to a comment on Threads, Mosseri noted, "We're working on it! We've been using an early version internally for a week or two. Still needs some work before we can open it up to everyone though…"

Recently added features to Threads include the addition of a following tab and providing users with the ability to verify a link with their Mastodon profile. The WSJ report noted that Threads had started showing labels for state-controlled media outlets from Thursday in a bid to stop fake news and propaganda.

Threads continues to lose steam: Threads was launched on July 5 in a bid to counter social media platform X and win over some of the users angry with the changes brought in by owner Elon Musk. The social media app received a warm welcome by users with the app crossing 100 million monthly active users within a week but according to Aug 7 data by SimialrWeb, active users on Threads have gone down to around the 10 million mark.

In comparison, Insider Intelligence estimated that X receives around 363.7 million monthly active users. In its last quarterly earnings in July last year, X had said that it receives 237.8 million daily active users.