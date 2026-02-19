Meta may debut smartwatch as part of broader AI strategy: What to expect

Meta is reportedly preparing to re-enter the smartwatch market later this year, marking a renewed push into wearable technology and signalling a broader expansion of its consumer hardware portfolio.

According to a report by The Information, cited by The Verge, the social media giant is developing a smartwatch under the internal code name “Malibu 2”. The device is expected to centre on health tracking features and may incorporate a built-in Meta AI assistant, underscoring the growing role of artificial intelligence in fitness and lifestyle gadgets.

If launched, the watch would represent Meta’s first serious attempt to compete in the increasingly crowded smartwatch segment, currently dominated by major technology players.

Part of a Wider Wearables Ecosystem The report suggests the smartwatch could debut alongside an updated version of Meta’s Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. The two devices are believed to be designed to work closely together within Meta’s expanding wearable ecosystem.

One possible function of the watch could be to replace the neural wristband previously developed by Meta to enable gesture-based controls for its glasses. By integrating gesture recognition and AI capabilities directly into a smartwatch, the company may streamline its hardware approach while enhancing usability.

Meta has not officially confirmed the project.

Reviving a Shelved Project The rumoured launch would revive Meta’s earlier smartwatch ambitions. The company had previously explored wrist-worn devices, with some prototypes reportedly featuring multiple cameras. However, the initiative was abandoned in 2022 amid technical hurdles and broader cost-cutting measures within its Reality Labs division.

A fresh attempt suggests Meta sees renewed strategic value in wrist-based devices, particularly as AI-driven features become a key selling point in consumer electronics.

Strong Demand for Smart Glasses The report also notes robust demand for Meta’s Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, with shipments estimated to have reached nearly six million units last year. Meta recently paused a wider global rollout of the glasses, citing strong demand and supply constraints.

