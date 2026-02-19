Subscribe

Meta may debut smartwatch as part of broader AI strategy: What to expect

Meta is reportedly set to launch a new smartwatch later this year, featuring health tracking and a built-in AI assistant. The device could debut alongside updated Ray-Ban smart glasses as part of the company’s expanding wearable ecosystem, marking its return to the competitive smartwatch market.

Livemint
Updated19 Feb 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Meta is reportedly preparing to re-enter the smartwatch market later this year, marking a renewed push into wearable technology and signalling a broader expansion of its consumer hardware portfolio.
AI Quick Read

According to a report by The Information, cited by The Verge, the social media giant is developing a smartwatch under the internal code name “Malibu 2”. The device is expected to centre on health tracking features and may incorporate a built-in Meta AI assistant, underscoring the growing role of artificial intelligence in fitness and lifestyle gadgets.

If launched, the watch would represent Meta’s first serious attempt to compete in the increasingly crowded smartwatch segment, currently dominated by major technology players.

Part of a Wider Wearables Ecosystem

The report suggests the smartwatch could debut alongside an updated version of Meta’s Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. The two devices are believed to be designed to work closely together within Meta’s expanding wearable ecosystem.

One possible function of the watch could be to replace the neural wristband previously developed by Meta to enable gesture-based controls for its glasses. By integrating gesture recognition and AI capabilities directly into a smartwatch, the company may streamline its hardware approach while enhancing usability.

Meta has not officially confirmed the project.

Reviving a Shelved Project

The rumoured launch would revive Meta’s earlier smartwatch ambitions. The company had previously explored wrist-worn devices, with some prototypes reportedly featuring multiple cameras. However, the initiative was abandoned in 2022 amid technical hurdles and broader cost-cutting measures within its Reality Labs division.

Also Read | Zuckerberg defends Instagram beauty filters in ‘Big Tobacco’ social media trial

A fresh attempt suggests Meta sees renewed strategic value in wrist-based devices, particularly as AI-driven features become a key selling point in consumer electronics.

Strong Demand for Smart Glasses

The report also notes robust demand for Meta’s Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, with shipments estimated to have reached nearly six million units last year. Meta recently paused a wider global rollout of the glasses, citing strong demand and supply constraints.

Also Read | Meta and Nvidia strike multiyear deal to deploy ‘millions’ of AI chips

Meanwhile, the company is said to be reassessing aspects of its augmented and mixed-reality roadmap. Several devices remain in development, though a mixed-reality glasses project internally known as “Phoenix” has reportedly been delayed until 2027 as Meta seeks to better stagger its product launches.

