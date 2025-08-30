Meta may tap OpenAI, Google models to power AI features across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook: Report

Meta is discussing a partnership with rivals like Google and OpenAI to improve the artificial intelligence features across its applications, according to a report by The Information (via Reuters).

The leaders of Meta's new Superintelligence Labs are exploring the idea of integrating Gemini in order to deliver conversational, text-based responses to queries submitted to Meta AI.

There have also been discussions about using OpenAI's models to power Meta AI and other key AI features inside the company's social media apps. Notably, Meta AI is currently present across all Meta apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, along with a dedicated app with the same name.

Reportedly, Meta has already integrated external AI models into some of the internal tools offered to its staff. Employees can now use Anthropic's model to code via the internal coding assistant.

"We are taking an all-of-the-above approach to building the best AI products, and that includes building world-leading models ourselves, partnering with companies, as well as open sourcing technology," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

Notably, Meta spent billions of dollars to assemble the new Superintelligence Labs unit, which is co-led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and former Github CEO Nat Friedman. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is said to be involved directly in hiring many of the top techies as Meta poached top talent from the likes of OpenAI, Google, and Apple.

The company had to conduct a massive internal reshuffle after its Llama 4 models failed to have the same kind of competitiveness compared to the rival models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Meta also postponed its Behemoth model and is now reportedly working on a new AI model that could be launched by the end of the year.

According to a Business Insider report, Meta Superintelligence Labs is working on developing the Llama 4.x model with the aim of releasing the model by the end of the year. The model is also reportedly internally called Llama 4.5.

During Meta's second quarter earnings call in June, Zuckerberg said the tech giant was making progress towards Llama 4.1 and 4.2 models.