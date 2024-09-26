Meta Orion AR glasses vs Apple Vision Pro: A quick comparison

Meta's unveiling of its Orion AR glasses marks a significant leap in augmented reality (AR) technology, directly positioning them as a formidable rival to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. While Apple has dominated discussions around AR/VR with its high-powered Vision Pro, Meta’s Orion promises a different approach—offering an elegant, lightweight, and highly functional wearable device that aims to appeal to a broader audience.

As per Meta, the Orion AR glasses are an extension of Meta’s work with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which provided users with a hands-free digital experience without a display. With Orion, Meta has integrated holographic displays and advanced AI, pushing towards a true augmented reality experience.

In contrast, the Apple Vision Pro, while lauded for its cutting-edge spatial computing, is bulkier and relies on a wired external unit for processing, making it less sleek and portable than Meta’s latest offering, reported Tom’s Guide.

As per the publication, one of the most striking differences between the two devices is the form factor. Meta Orion boasts a design that resembles everyday eyewear, making it more subtle and socially acceptable in public spaces. Its transparent lenses allow users to maintain natural eye contact and interact seamlessly with those around them—something that traditional AR and mixed reality (MR) headsets, including Apple’s Vision Pro, struggle to achieve.

Furthermore, Meta has managed to miniaturize key components to make Orion incredibly lightweight, ensuring it is comfortable for all-day wear. Meanwhile, the Vision Pro remains tethered to a hefty 350-gram processing unit, limiting its portability. Meta, on the other hand, offloads its AR processing to a much lighter, 100-gram wireless unit, giving Orion a distinct advantage in mobility and ease of use, reported CNET.

Price is critical factor where Apple could edge out Meta. While the Vision Pro’s premium price tag is set at a steep $3,499, Meta’s Orion could cost $10000 to make, as per The Verge.

In essence, Meta Orion could have broader appeal, as it aligns better with everyday use. As Meta refines its technology, the Orion AR glasses are poised to capture a market that values aesthetics, and convenience—posing a significant challenge to Apple’s Vision Pro in the rapidly evolving AR landscape.

