Meta Orion AR glasses vs Apple Vision Pro: A quick comparison
Meta's Orion AR glasses represent a significant advancement in augmented reality, positioning themselves as a competitor to Apple's Vision Pro.
Meta's unveiling of its Orion AR glasses marks a significant leap in augmented reality (AR) technology, directly positioning them as a formidable rival to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. While Apple has dominated discussions around AR/VR with its high-powered Vision Pro, Meta’s Orion promises a different approach—offering an elegant, lightweight, and highly functional wearable device that aims to appeal to a broader audience.