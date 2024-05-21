Meta passed politically inflammatory ads, says report
An investigation report said that 14 advertisements with allegedly incendiary political content passed through Meta's filters.
New Delhi: Meta Platforms India, which runs WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in the country, has allegedly failed to filter at least 14 advertising campaigns that include politically inflammatory content amid the ongoing general elections. A report on the matter by US-based activist bodies Eko and India Civil Watch International claimed that the ads were approved between 8-13 May—amid the ongoing seven-phase general elections in the country. However, the report did not offer links for the alleged incendiary content.