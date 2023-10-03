Meta plans to start charging $14/month for ad-free Instagram and Facebook: Report
Social media giant Meta could start charging users its European users around $14 per month for an ad-free subscription to Instagram and Facebook, reported the Wall Street Journal. The report notes that Meta officials have shared the plan privacy regulators in Ireland, digital competition regulators in Brussels along with EU privacy regulators.