Meta posts upbeat outlook, plans $40 billion buyback

Meta’s shares soared as much as 20% in off-hours trading as the company pointed to early signs of improvement, including a reduced estimate for costs in 2023 and a forecast that first-quarter revenue could reach as high as $28.5 billion. That would exceed the company’s sales in the first quarter of 2021, right before Apple Inc. introduced privacy measures that curtailed revenue by cutting off the company’s access to data. Meta last year began laying off employees after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company hired too aggressively.