Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses could store voice recordings by default: What it means for users

Meta will now reportedly store voice recordings by default from users of its Ray-Ban smart glasses, removing the option to disable data collection—just as it prepares to launch the AI-powered glasses in India. The company notified customers of this privacy policy change via email, as reported byThe Verge, ahead of the glasses’ official debut in the country.

Previously, users could choose not to have their voice interactions with Meta AI stored. Under the updated policy, however, voice recordings will likely be saved automatically when using the glasses’ AI features. Users wishing to delete their recordings will need to do so manually through the device’s settings.

“Meta AI with camera use is always enabled on your glasses unless you turn off ‘Hey Meta,’” the company said in the email. “Recordings of your voice are stored by default when using Meta AI and may be used to improve AI at Meta and other Meta products. The option to disable voice recordings storage is no longer available, but you can delete recordings anytime in Settings,” it added.

The updated policy also enables the glasses’ camera use by default. According to Meta, photos and videos captured on the glasses will remain stored locally unless users engage Meta AI or cloud processing features. In those instances, media is uploaded to Meta’s servers and may be used to “improve Meta’s services.”

This means that any images or videos shared via Instagram, Facebook, or other Meta platforms could be accessed by the company for product development purposes.

Despite removing the opt-out option for voice data storage, Meta maintains users retain control over their data—provided they turn off the “Hey Meta” activation phrase. Doing so disables the hands-free AI features, limiting the smart glasses to basic camera and audio functions without AI interaction.