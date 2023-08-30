Meta removes thousands of Facebook accounts linked to Chinese influence campaign, says ‘biggest single takedown’1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Meta on Tuesday announced that it had removed around 7,700 Facebook accounts and 954 pages, 15 groups and 15 Instagram accounts that were spreading positive commentary about China while criticizing the US, Western foreign policies and critics of the Chinese governments. Originating in China, this network targeted many regions around the globe including Taiwan, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan.