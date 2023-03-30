Meta reportedly discloses pricing for blue tick on Facebook, Instagram in India

Meta launched Meta Verified in February this year, inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Blue plan. It's a subscription-based service that verifies profiles using a government ID. The program has already been rolled out in Australia, New Zealand, and the US, with subscription prices starting at $11.99 per month. Now, Meta has opened a waitlist for Indian users, and the pricing for the subscription has reportedly been revealed.

According to a report by Indian Express, Indian users can subscribe to Meta Verified at Rs. 1,450 per month on mobile and Rs. 1,099 for accessing Facebook and Instagram on the web. The subscription will provide a blue tick to the verified accounts on both platforms, as well as an added layer of security by authenticating each account with a government-approved ID, thereby reducing the risk of impersonating accounts.

In addition, Meta Verified subscription will provide subscribers with more direct and prompt customer support, and increased reach. However, as of now, the service is only applicable to personal profiles of adult individuals and not yet available for businesses or people under the age of 18.

As Meta Verified is currently in its beta testing phase in India, users can join a waitlist to access the subscription. To join the waitlist, users can fill out a form on the Meta website or access it through other channels provided by Meta.

Interestingly, Twitter Blue, the subscription-based verification service that may have influenced Meta's Verified plan, is already available in India. It costs Rs. 900 per month on both iOS and Android Twitter, while access on the web costs Rs. 650 per month.