Meta reportedly discloses pricing for blue tick on Facebook, Instagram in India

Meta reportedly discloses pricing for blue tick on Facebook, Instagram in India1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:33 AM IST
According to a report by Indian Express, Indian users can subscribe to Meta Verified at Rs. 1,450 per month on mobile and Rs. 1,099 for accessing Facebook and Instagram on the web.
Meta launched Meta Verified in February this year, inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Blue plan. It's a subscription-based service that verifies profiles using a government ID. The program has already been rolled out in Australia, New Zealand, and the US, with subscription prices starting at $11.99 per month. Now, Meta has opened a waitlist for Indian users, and the pricing for the subscription has reportedly been revealed.
