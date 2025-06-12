Meta rolls out AI-powered video editing across apps and web: How the feature works, eligibility and more

Meta has announced the rollout of a new generative AI video editing feature, now available on the Meta AI app, Meta.AI website, and the Edits app. The tool is aimed at simplifying video editing for users without professional experience, allowing them to transform short-form videos using a selection of pre-set AI prompts.

The launch is part of Meta’s broader effort to integrate AI-driven content creation tools across its platforms. Inspired by its Movie Gen models, the current offering allows users to apply a variety of transformations to 10-second segments of their videos. The edits can alter elements such as clothing, location, and visual style, offering an accessible entry point for personal and creative video customisation.

Users can upload videos directly through the Meta AI app, Edits app, or the Meta.AI website. From there, they can choose from over 50 prompts to apply to their video clip. The transformation options range from stylised effects—like converting footage into a graphic novel or vintage comic book—to atmospheric changes, such as turning a gloomy outdoor scene into a dreamy, soft-focus visual complete with sparkles and colour filters.

Another preset allows for a gaming-inspired transformation, adding video game-style visuals and character designs, including neon lighting and battle-themed outfits. The edits are rendered by Meta AI and made available for free for a limited time, although users can only transform up to ten seconds per video during the trial period.

Once edited, videos can be shared directly to Meta’s social platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, via the Edits and Meta AI apps. The Meta.AI web version also allows for publishing to the Discover feed, expanding the reach of user-generated content within Meta’s ecosystem.

The company says it has collaborated with content creators to develop prompt styles that resonate with digital audiences. The tool is being positioned not only as a creative outlet for casual users but also as a production aid for social media influencers and video creators looking to streamline their workflows.