Meta rolls out ‘Imagine Me’ in India: Here's how to turn prompts into personalised AI portraits, a superhero and more

Meta has officially rolled out its latest AI-powered feature, ‘Imagine Me’, for users across India. Available within Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp chats, the tool allows individuals to generate creative, personalised images of themselves using simple text prompts.

With this feature, users can interact directly with Meta AI in personal or group chats. By sending messages such as“Imagine me as a 90s rockstar” or“Imagine me as a comic book hero”, users can receive AI-generated visuals that reflect their chosen theme, all based on their own appearance.

How it works To access ‘Imagine Me’, users must initiate a conversation with @Meta AI on Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp. First-time users will be prompted to upload a few setup photos to enable Meta AI to understand their facial features and physical attributes. Once uploaded, the AI generates a custom image almost instantly, using both the photos and the text prompt provided.

Prompts can range from imaginative scenarios such as“on the moon” or“in a Renaissance painting”, to futuristic styles like“wearing cyberpunk fashion”. The feature offers a playful and expressive way for users to visualise themselves in fantastical or artistic settings.

Privacy and control Meta assures users that the setup photos can be updated or removed at any time via Meta AI settings. Additionally, individuals can manage preferences, retake their images, or disable the feature altogether if they choose.

The launch of ‘Imagine Me’ marks a broader push by Meta to integrate generative AI more deeply into its popular messaging platforms, offering users a novel way to engage with technology and creativity within everyday conversations.

