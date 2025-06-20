Meta rolls out ‘Passkey’ login for Facebook users on mobile devices: How the safety feature works

Meta has announced the introduction of passkeys as a new method of login for Facebook users on mobile devices. The feature is being rolled out for both iOS and Android platforms, with plans to extend support to Messenger in the near future.

Advertisement

Passkeys are digital credentials that replace traditional passwords, allowing users to authenticate their identity using biometric methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition, or a device PIN. Developed by the FIDO Alliance, an industry group focused on improving digital security, passkeys are designed to provide a more secure and convenient way to access online accounts.

According to Meta, passkeys offer a higher level of protection against common cyber threats such as phishing and credential theft. Unlike passwords, passkeys cannot be guessed or stolen via malicious websites, and they are resistant to techniques like password spraying.

How the feature works Users can set up a passkey through the Accounts Center located in Facebook’s settings. In some cases, they may be prompted to create one during the login process. Once set up, the passkey will enable quicker and more secure access to Facebook on mobile devices that support the feature.

Advertisement

The same passkey will also function for Messenger when support is introduced. Meta plans to extend the use of passkeys to other services, including autofilling payment details via Meta Pay and securing encrypted message backups.

Also Read | Use a policy pincer to foster competition in digital markets

While the passkey becomes the default method on supported devices, users will retain the ability to log in using their password on devices that do not yet support passkey functionality.

What Meta said about biometric data Meta has confirmed that the biometric data used to generate the passkey remains on the user’s device and is neither visible to nor stored by the company.

In other news, Oakley has teamed up with Meta to launch a new line of AI-powered smart glasses aimed at athletes and sports fans. The Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced “HOW-stuhn”) blends Oakley’s signature design with Meta’s wearable tech, offering hands-free camera use, open-ear audio, and integrated AI assistance.