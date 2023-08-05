Meta survey reveals video content dominance in festive season shopping1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Eight out of ten Diwali shoppers rely heavily on video content hosted on Meta's platforms while making their festive purchases.
NEW DELHI: As the festive season ushers a flurry of shopping activities, a recent survey published by Meta, the parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram, sheds light on the significant role of video content in shaping purchase decisions.
