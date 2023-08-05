NEW DELHI: As the festive season ushers a flurry of shopping activities, a recent survey published by Meta, the parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram, sheds light on the significant role of video content in shaping purchase decisions.

According to the survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Meta, eight out of ten Diwali shoppers rely heavily on video content hosted on Meta's platforms while making their festive purchases.

"Meta technologies is the most important channel for short-form videos (87%) and creator content (79%). Influencer and creator content influence purchases, as 66 % of Diwali shoppers agree that creators influence their purchase decisions," according to the study.

YouGov surveyed 1,523 adults in India between 23 October and 9 November 2022. The study looked at how consumers are discovering products and services and shopping for the upcoming festive season in India.

Personalised content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for Diwali shoppers, with 69% agreeing that it was easier to complete their Diwali shopping with personalised products and gift suggestions on Facebook and Instagram, the study said.

Meanwhile, as internet penetration grows, users increasingly seek content in their local language. "Diwali shoppers seek online content in their local language. 76% of Diwali shoppers prefer to see advertising in the local language, significantly growing year-on-year," the study added.

The festive season that commences in September gives a boost to domestic consumption.

"What we have seen is that the festival period is very big in India. We all love to buy, consumers love to buy fashion, beauty, gifts, and sweets. For all businesses across sectors, this is a key period, where they want to obviously reach out with their messages in terms of their new offerings. Increasingly, those consumers are on our platforms," said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of the Ads Business, Facebook India (Meta).

Additionally, the report found that 8 in 10 shoppers used WhatsApp (64%), Instagram (39%) and Messenger (38%) to engage with a business during Diwali. An estimated 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging, the study found.