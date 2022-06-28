Meta, TikTok could face civil liability for addicting children in California
Social-media platforms are lobbying to stop first-in-the-nation proposal allowing government attorneys to sue them for features alleged to harm minors
SACRAMENTO :Social-media giants such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. could be sued by government attorneys in California for features that allegedly harm children through addiction under a first-in-the-nation bill that faces an important vote in the state Senate here Tuesday.
The measure would permit the state attorney general, local district attorneys and the city attorneys of California’s four largest cities to sue social-media companies including Meta—which also owns Instagram—as well as TikTok, owned by Chinese company Bytedance Ltd., and Snap Inc. under the state’s law governing unfair business practices. The bill would allow lawsuits if a prosecutor believes a company employed features it knew or should have known would addict minors.
In a version passed 51-0 by the state assembly in May, parents would have been able to sue the companies for harm to their children, with a minimum $1,000 payout for a claimant in class-action lawsuits. Addiction was defined as the use of social media that is difficult to reduce despite a desire to do so and that causes physical, mental, emotional, developmental or material harms.
But after lobbying from business and tech-industry groups, the chairman of the state Senate Judiciary Committee and the bill’s author agreed this past weekend to amend the bill so only government attorneys can file the suits, according to a spokesman for the author, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.
Tech companies would still face civil penalties of up to $25,000 for a violation or $250,000 if they are shown to have knowingly employed harmful features. A provision that would have allowed retroactive lawsuits was removed.
The state Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday and is expected to vote on it later in the day. If it passes, the measure will head next to the state Senate Appropriations Committee and, if it advances, to the full Senate, where it must be approved before the end of the legislative session in August. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t taken a public position.
Technet, an industry trade group that has lobbied against the measure, said the earlier version of the bill would potentially open companies to hundreds of millions of dollars in liability and prompt them to abandon the youth market nationwide.
“How do you geofence this just to California? We’re talking about websites and platforms that are not only across all of the states, but across all of the world," said Dylan Hoffman, Technet’s executive director for California and the Southwest.
He said his members would prefer to work with legislators on a separate bill regulating design features, which will also be under consideration Tuesday.
Mr. Hoffman didn’t respond to a request for comment on how the changes agreed to over the weekend affected Technet’s view of the legislation.
Representatives for Snap and Bytedance declined to comment on the bill. A Meta representative said the measure would do nothing to encourage companies to make meaningful changes.
Internet-privacy advocates including the Electronic Frontier Foundation have also opposed the legislation, saying it could blur the line between product liability and freedom of speech.
Mr. Cunningham said the legislation is needed because social-media companies try to maximize children’s time on their platforms despite negative mental-health consequences.
“I don’t care if at the end of the day, nobody gets sued," he said. “I just want to create the financial incentives for them to stop using features that are harming children."
Reporting by The Wall Street Journal last year and congressional hearings that followed revealed internal research from Facebook suggesting the company knew its algorithms were harming children by contributing to mental-health issues, particularly among teen girls. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said the hearings painted a false picture of Meta, and company representatives have said the research on the harms of social-media use is inconclusive.
California’s proposal is the latest example of state lawmakers’ attempts to regulate social-media companies as federal legislation remains stalled. A bill under consideration in the Minnesota Legislature would ban the use of social-media algorithms on children.
Despite a flurry of one-on-one meetings with California state legislators last month, tech lobbyists were unable to stop the bill from passing with bipartisan support and no opposition in the assembly. About two dozen assembly members abstained.
Meta, Twitter Inc. and Snap have individually lobbied against the California measure, according to state lobbying disclosures. Meta has taken a lead role in pressuring lawmakers to oppose the legislation, according to several people who work in the legislature.
Emily Kim, an 18-year-old tech-regulation advocate from Los Angeles who supports the bill, said in legislative testimony this spring that Instagram served her dietary ads at times when she felt insecure about her body and ads for wigs after she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, a hair-loss condition.
“We were born with phones in our hands. We were raised to believe that our worth is dictated by ‘like’ numbers and follow numbers and comments," Ms. Kim said. She said features such as frequent push notifications and a seemingly endless feed make it difficult to stop using the app.
Meta says it has tightened age-verification protocols on Instagram, provided “nudges" that prompt teens away from certain topics if they have been scrolling through for a significant time, and it now allows parents to block children’s access to the app during certain times of day.
“We want to make sure that the people on our platforms have a safe and positive experience," said Jennifer Hanley, Meta’s North American head of safety.
Tech lobbyists have pushed legislators to support a different bill that regulates social-media design features but doesn’t open them to potential liability. It will also be considered by the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.