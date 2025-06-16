Meta to bring advertising to WhatsApp’s updates tab: All about the upcoming feature

In a significant strategic shift, WhatsApp has announced the introduction of advertising features on its platform, marking a departure from its long-standing ad-free stance, the newswire AFP reported. The Meta-owned messaging service will begin rolling out new monetisation tools within its Updates tab, a section that hosts Channels and Status, used by over 1.5 billion people each day.

Advertisement

The changes represent WhatsApp’s most assertive attempt yet to generate revenue, amid increasing pressure to leverage its vast user base of more than two billion monthly active users. Since its acquisition by Meta in 2014, WhatsApp has largely steered clear of traditional advertising formats, in contrast to sister platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

‘WhatsApp personal chats will remain untouched’ The platform confirmed that personal chats will remain untouched by these developments. All advertisements will be confined to the Updates tab, and users who do not engage with Status or Channels will not see any changes to their experience. Crucially, the Updates tab itself can be turned off in settings, ensuring a continued ad-free experience for those who prefer it.

Advertisement

WhatsApp explained in a statement, “We’ve spent years developing a model that protects private conversations, and we believe the Updates tab offers the right environment for these new features without compromising that promise.”

The monetisation tools being introduced include optional paid subscriptions for Channels, promoted Channels in the Discovery section, and advertisements embedded in the Status feature, WhatsApp’s answer to Instagram Stories.

Nikila Srinivasan, Meta’s Vice President of Product Management, reassured users that privacy remains a cornerstone of the platform’s ethos. “I want to be very clear: your personal messages, calls, and statuses are end-to-end encrypted. No one not even us can read or listen to them, and they won’t be used for advertising purposes,” she said.

Advertisement

She further clarified that the platform will not sell or share users’ phone numbers with advertisers, nor will it use private messaging activity to inform ad targeting. Instead, ads will be served based on general data such as users’ country or city, device language, and behaviour within the Updates tab.

While WhatsApp previously dabbled in limited Status ad trials and promotional content via WhatsApp Business, this marks the first full-scale integration of ads into the user interface.

Industry experts have long speculated about Meta’s plans to monetise WhatsApp more aggressively, given its unmatched global reach and engagement levels. Though no specific timeline has been given, the company confirmed the rollout will occur gradually over the coming months.

(With inputs from AFP)