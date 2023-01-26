Home / Technology / News /  Meta to reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts
Back

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said it would reinstate former President Donald Trump‘s Facebook and Instagram accounts, more than two years after they were suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout