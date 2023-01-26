Meta to reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Move follows Elon Musk’s decision to restore former president’s Twitter account
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said it would reinstate former President Donald Trump‘s Facebook and Instagram accounts, more than two years after they were suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
