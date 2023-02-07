Meta to revamp Horizon Metaverse app, plans to open for teen use as soon as Mar

Among Horizon’s biggest problems is its inability to keep users. Players download the game on their Quest virtual-reality headsets, try it out and fail to find any experiences or fellow gamers that motivate them to return, according to people familiar with the matter. Horizon’s weekly retention rate sat at 11% in January, meaning that only about one in nine users play again the following month, the people said. The company has made it a goal to increase that figure to 20%, according to the memo.