Meta to support 40 early-stage XR startups in India

In addition to the accelerator program, Meta will also conduct a grand challenge for individual innovators from different sectors including education, healthcare, gaming and entertainment, agri-tech, tourism, and climate. These innovators will be given support to make their XR products ready for the market. Initially, 80 innovators will be shortlisted for a boot camp, out of which 16 will get a grant of ₹20 lakhs each to develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or prototype.